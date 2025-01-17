Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RPG opened at $43.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

