Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 654,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $17.39 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

