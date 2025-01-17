Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,358,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

