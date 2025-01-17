Wedbush Expects Lower Earnings for SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. This trade represents a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

