Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for KB Home FY2025 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

KBH opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.