Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,033 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Czech National Bank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $84.38 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

