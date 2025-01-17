Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 107 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE RJF opened at $164.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $171.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

