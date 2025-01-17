Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 266 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.



