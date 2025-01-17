Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 3,510 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

