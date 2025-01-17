Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.