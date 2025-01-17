Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,160 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,831 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 258,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,414.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,006,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.9 %
LUV opened at $32.16 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.
Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines
In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $132,405.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
