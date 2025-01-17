Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 7,447 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Olin by 357.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Olin by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Olin by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In other news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This trade represents a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Olin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

