Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.2 %

UHS stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average of $207.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

