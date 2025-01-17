Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exelon were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Exelon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exelon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

