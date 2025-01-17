Wedmont Private Capital Buys 110 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after buying an additional 4,571,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,254,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,364,000 after acquiring an additional 585,735 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $66,485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,917,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 397,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

