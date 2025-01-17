Wedmont Private Capital Buys 96 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Everest Group from $517.00 to $499.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $372.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.