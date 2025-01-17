Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 1,785.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $20,599,471.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,916,778.46. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 20,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total transaction of $3,356,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,503,162.88. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $99,996,647. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $190.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

