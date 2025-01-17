Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

