Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after buying an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 583.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 329,435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after purchasing an additional 147,542 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

