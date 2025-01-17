Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Datadog were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 258.10, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 609,763 shares of company stock worth $87,543,649 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.97.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.