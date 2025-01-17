Wedmont Private Capital Has $233,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BN opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

