Wedmont Private Capital Has $252,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fortive were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

