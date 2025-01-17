Wedmont Private Capital Has $258,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SouthState were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SouthState by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hovde Group cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

SSB stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.47 million. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

