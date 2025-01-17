Wedmont Private Capital Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ATI were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ATI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ATI by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

