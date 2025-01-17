Wedmont Private Capital Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,371,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 136,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

