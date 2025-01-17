Wedmont Private Capital Has $281,000 Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 116.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Sidoti began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SLVM opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

