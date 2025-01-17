Wedmont Private Capital Has $347,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.