Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Kenvue by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,334,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 307,039 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 134.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

KVUE opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

