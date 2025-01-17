Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 116.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

