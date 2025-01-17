Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $322.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $242.54 and a 12-month high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.64.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

