Wedmont Private Capital Invests $227,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $116.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $93.04 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

