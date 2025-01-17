Wedmont Private Capital Invests $244,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
