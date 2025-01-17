Wedmont Private Capital Invests $253,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.76.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

