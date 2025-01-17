Wedmont Private Capital Invests $294,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

