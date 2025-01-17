Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after buying an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

HAL stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

