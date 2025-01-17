Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

