Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

