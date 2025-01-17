Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 247 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

