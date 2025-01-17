Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 292 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,655,000 after acquiring an additional 644,526 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.