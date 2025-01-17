Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 461 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

