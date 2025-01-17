Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $245.92.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

