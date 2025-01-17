Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,297.98 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,133.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,244.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,344.96.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
