Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 176.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 144,357 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

PPG stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

