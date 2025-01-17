Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Popular were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $98.71 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

