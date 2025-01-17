Wedmont Private Capital Sells 186 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after purchasing an additional 661,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $160.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.