Wedmont Private Capital Sells 212 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in DT Midstream by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after buying an additional 655,695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after acquiring an additional 267,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

DT Midstream Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $112.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.