Wedmont Private Capital Sells 354 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CDW were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 88.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 51.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 20.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a one year low of $168.43 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

