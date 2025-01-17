Wedmont Private Capital Takes $263,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,861,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

NYSE VSCO opened at $36.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

