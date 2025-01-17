Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 851,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CMS Energy by 404.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 715,891 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 552.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 479,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

