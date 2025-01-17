Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $85.83 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.42 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

